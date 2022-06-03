A man and woman from Connellsville have been charged with throwing bricks at a juvenile.
Connellsville Police filed assault and harassment charges against Lawrence Serratta Jr., 30, and Megan Maria Watson, 30, in connection with an incident along East Crawford Avenue in Connellsville last month.
On May 14, police responded to a fight in which they interviewed a juvenile who reported that he was in the adjacent parking lot when he got into an argument with Serratta, who is his downstairs neighbor.
Serratta and Watson, who resides with Serratta, are accused of throwing bricks at the juvenile.
In the affidavit of probable cause, Watson’s brick hit the juvenile in the chest, as police reported observing a rectangular red mark on the left side of the juvenile’s chest.
Serratta and Watson were issued summons to appear before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. at 2:30 p.m. July 15.
