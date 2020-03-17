Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln said Monday afternoon that Connellsville City Council plans to vote on and approve a state of emergency declaration in response to the global coronavirus outbreak at council’s regular meeting today.
Lincoln said the move would allow the city to restrict face-to-face tax payment and instead call for taxes to be mailed in or dropped off at city hall.
Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke announced a state of emergency declaration for the city Friday night effective 8 p.m., a move Gerke said could put the city in line for state and federal funding if necessary.
“We’re just trying to stay one step ahead of what’s going on, which is hard to do,” Gerke said.
Fayette County declared its own state of emergency Friday, which county Solicitor Jack Purcell said would preemptively bolster the county’s efforts to seek funding to combat COVID-19 if needed.
