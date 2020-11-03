Three Connellsville residents have filed suit against members of the city’s police department over alleged constitutional violations.
The federal lawsuit was by attorney Charity Grimm-Krupa on behalf of Rick and Heather Heller and Heather Heller’s daughter, Justine Shaw, against police Chief William Hammerle and Officers Tyler Garlick, Samuel Beucher and Thomas Patton.
According to the filing, police received a call about gunshots being fired near their home on May 15. The suit contended police falsely said in a search warrant application that they saw someone fire the shots, run into the plaintiffs’ home, come back out to collect shell casings and then go back inside.
The Hellers and Shaw, however, alleged none of that happened.
Around 4 a.m. May 16, the defendants and other police officers surrounded the plaintiffs’ home in a “SWAT team manner with bright light, loud speakers, multiple police vehicles and guns drawn,” Krupa wrote. That woke Rick Heller, who exited his home with his hands in the air. The women also exited the home, and all three were placed in separate police vehicles.
Krupa wrote that no evidence of a crime was discovered during the search, and the Hellers and Shaw were not charged with anything.
The lawsuit claims their home was damaged during the search and police seized a pistol, two magazines, two cellphones and an iPad. The pistol and magazines were not returned, Krupa wrote.
She alleged the experience left all three with anxiety, stress, emotional and physical trauma, and mental anguish.
The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory, economic, non-economic and punitive damage.
