As Ryan Layton talked about his recent appointment as the city of Connellsville’s emergency management coordinator, he radiated a sort of calmness – a trait that’s crucial to his new post.
Layton was appointed to the position of emergency management coordinator at a recent Connellsville City Council meeting. He’s taken that mantle from his father, Jeff Layton, the fire chief of New Haven Hose Company, the volunteer fire department for the city of Connellsville. Jeff Layton had held the position of emergency management coordinator, also a volunteer position, for 21 years.
Ryan Layton, 24, is also first lieutenant with the New Haven Hose Company and a patrolman with the Scottdale Police Department. He and his father reflected on the traits that go into all of that work. Trustworthiness was among the qualities that came to mind.
“When people dial 911, they expect and they trust that somebody is going to show up who can fix whatever problem that they’re having,” Ryan Layton said, noting problems that might range from house fires to vehicle accidents.
He also stressed the importance of calm communication.
“You’ve got to be able to talk to them, calm them down and say, ‘Listen, I need you to hold tight, relax. We’re working on getting you out.’ If they’re worked up and screaming and moving around, they’re not only going to make your job harder, but they’re going to do long-term harm to themselves.”
Jeff Layton has served as the fire chief since 2019, he said, and he’s been with the department for 30 years. He described the job of emergency management coordinator as a position that requires a great deal of communication and coordination with county, state and federal agencies regarding resources.
“You’re in between the guys on the street, doing the actual work, and the people at the state level, county level, and even the federal level,” he said.
He gave an example.
“If the fire department would say, ‘I need a certain piece of equipment,’ they come to me and say, ‘We need this.’”
The emergency management coordinator would then seek out that equipment, checking with contacts outside of the city – in the county or beyond. The Connellsville emergency management coordinator works with four emergency management staff members.
Jeff and Ryan Layton recalled the flash flooding of 2016 as a crucial time in the area for emergency management.
“That’s where he got his first taste of emergency management,” Jeff Layton said, gesturing to his son.
Ryan Layton, who was a firefighter at the time, continued the recollection.
“We had to put our boat in the water and do some massive evacuations of the Dutch Bottom section of town,” Ryan Layton said. “I was one of two firefighters inside of the boat. Basically, we were riding the boat house to house, knocking on doors, evacuating people that way.”
Jeff Layton said that in recent years he’s noticed more weather-oriented problems than in past years.
“I think the weather-related stuff happens more frequently,” he said, a point with which Ryan Layton agreed. Jeff Layton said digital technology has played an important role by allowing responders to learn about conditions more swiftly.
As Ryan Layton described emergency work, his calmness and knowledge belied his age of just 24 years. He acknowledged that involvement in firefighting and other emergency work seems increasingly rare among younger people.
“For whatever reason, young people don’t want to get involved,” he said. “There’s a lot of training, a lot of time you have to set aside to really be able to get involved and know how to respond to emergencies.”
Finances may also play a role.
“A lot of people can’t get the time off work to go, so there’s a monetary constraint on going into the training,” he said.
Jeff Layton said that as a young high school student in the 1980s, he didn’t consider becoming a firefighter either – or working in any other sort of emergency-related position.
“I never did,” he said. “I thought, ‘Why would you want to run into a building that’s on fire that everybody’s running out of?’”
But after taking some classes and going on an ambulance run, his mindset began to change.
“After you get your taste of it,” he said, “you want to learn more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.