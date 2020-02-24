Saturday’s Heart to Hope Telethon was designed to raise money for Connellsville Area Community Ministries.
But Mary Sampey, development coordinator for CACM, noted that its reach ranged beyond one organization.
“One of the things I love about the telethon is that it’s not just about one place,” said Sampey, who helped to anchor the event. “It’s just kind of like everyone coming together, which is a really cool thing.”
The telethon was conducted for the second year in a row, after raising $25,000 for CACM last year. Organizers held the telethon in the Connellsville Area High School Cafeteria – a space that, thanks to some creative design work, looked nothing like a cafeteria.
This year’s telethon raised around $35,000, with donations still be being counted on Monday.
Sampey spoke about the telethon as she paused during a busy day, and also contemplated the forces that draw her to CACM.
“They don’t judge people,” she said. “They just love. They love every single person that they come in contact with. It doesn’t have to be denominational. It has nothing to do with that. It’s just any single person that they come into contact with – they love them as Jesus would love them.”
Kevin Ghost, secretary-treasurer of CACM, said this year’s telethon is two hours longer than last, and he noted that members of CACM were working to spend time during the telethon with partners from the community. Those brief meetings occurred in a carved-out space dotted with furniture that organizers called the “living room.”
Last year’s telethon, which also benefited CACM, was the first one in the area in decades.
“We honestly didn’t know that it was there,” Ghost said, noting that Armstrong staff members helped research the long-ago telethons.
Saturday’s telethon entwined many different roles, ranging from vendors to phone volunteers to performers. The opening act, a Pittsburgh-based band called Fungus, delivered a smattering of old-school rock with some dextrous on-stage gyrations. Lead guitarist Terry Callahan, a Connellsville native who described the group as a kind of tribute-band to The Grateful Dead, said the members have been playing together for 28 years.
And the performers came from beyond the area as well as from within the high school building. Connellsville Area High School students unleashed a graceful choral performance – and local students contributed to the telethon in other ways, as well.
Cecily Brown, a freshman at Connellsville Area High School, was among students who operated live cameras during the telethon.
“I just like capturing moments and seeing people’s reactions to them,” said Brown, who also photographs the morning news broadcasts at school. “You can see when they’re nervous at the beginning, and then you can see them as they get more calm when they’re used to being on camera.”
The telethon was broadcast on the Armstrong Neighborhood Channel, LHTC Broadband, Armstrong’s Youtube channel and Facebook pages for CACM and Armstrong.
The Connellsville Lions Club handled the vending work at the telethon – something members are accustomed to doing through their work at, among other places, the Connellsville Falcons Football Stadium.
“The club is taking no money out of this at all,” said Phyllis Kovall, president of the Connellsville Lions Club. “Everything we make today is going right back to (CACM). We’re giving our time, and we are happy to do it.”
The telethon reached beyond the high school’s grounds, with several “watch parties” scattered throughout the community. Early in telethon, Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln was headed to a watch party at the Carnegie Free Library with his 9-year-old daughter, Amelia.
“It’s a way to get the community more involved, to expand it out into the community,” Lincoln said. “My daughter Amelia and I have a donation jar that we’re going to take around and hopefully get some physical donations … It’s a cool little way to include everyone.”
