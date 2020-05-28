The Connellsville Area School District board unanimously approved a preliminary budget with a $5 million deficit.
The district’s business manager, Marlene Grenell, discussed the 2020-2021 preliminary budget, stating many school districts are facing financial stresses with the mandated costs from the state, noting state funding is not keeping up with those mandated costs.
“Especially with COVID, it’s very hard to put a budget together for next year,” Grenell said. She said the budget was put together with the assumption it will be business as usual for the next school year, but also being aware of possible changes due to COVID-19.
The three mandated costs the district must pay include special education, charter school tuition and pension. Of those $4.67 billion in mandated expenses across the state, Grenell said the state only pays $2.24 billion.
“That puts extreme pressure on all school budgets,” Grenell said.
The budget has $73,687,359 in revenue, nearly a 3% reduction from the current year’s budget. The $78,764,127 in expenditures are a 3.71% increase from the current year’s budget. The difference leaves a $5,076,768 deficit.
Some changes Grenell said will take place include not replacing six retiring teachers, eliminating one administrative position and eliminating three student aides.
“The board of administration has been working very hard to not furlough any teacher,” Grenell said, adding that potential changes could involve a hiring freeze, not replacing four other retiring teachers, and other staffing or administration reductions.
Grenell pointed out that the current property tax is 14.2 mills, and the most the district can raise that tax is to 14.7 mills.
“Even if no other school districts raise their taxes next year and we did, we would still be the lowest-taxing school district in Fayette County,” she said.
Grenel said if the state continues to reduce funding while expecting more mandated expenses to be paid by the local government, Connellsville does not have the capacity to increase taxes based on real estate values and the number of businesses to fill the growing gap.
“So there will be hard decisions to be made on what has to be done,” Grenell said.
The board can make adjustments to the budget before the final vote on the budget will take place on June 24.
In other business, the board added a motion to the agenda to retain three administrators at the Connellsville Area High School that passed unanimously and received applause from those in the audience.
One of those administrators was Principal Nick Bosnic. When talk surfaced that the board was considering transferring Bosnic to an elementary school principal position, students started an online petition supporting him.
“Under Nick Bosnic’s time as principal, the students have thrived academically and had experiences and opportunities that paved the way for their futures. He has consistently encouraged creativity, listened to student ideas, and made CAHS a place where wholesome fun and learning go hand-in-hand,” the petition read in part.
Started earlier this week, it had received more than 1,700 signatures.
Former teacher and former principal in the district, Bob McLuckey, praised the board after their vote to keep Bosnic at the high school.
“I would not have come here if I wasn’t convinced that the staff at the high school, parents, the community at large and, most importantly, the students, are behind Nick Bosnic,” he said.
