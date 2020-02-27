CONNELLSVILLE — The survey results are in, and many students and parents in the Connellsville Area School District agree: Later school start times, at least at the secondary level, can boost students’ academic performance and well-being in a cluster of vital ways.
Those are among the findings of an online survey recently conducted by the district’s School Start Times Committee.
Citing the survey and other research, district administrators on Wednesday discussed the benefits of a later school start time, especially for secondary students, and also noted some of the challenges inherent in such a change.
Dr. Laura Jacob, assistant to the superintendent, noted the work done by the committee, a group of about 50 people that included teachers, administrators, students, parents and board member Paul Harshman.
“We learned a tremendous amount from our students on what they said as far as school start times, and the impact that our secondary school start times have on them,” Jacob said.
The committee received 4,163 anonymous responses to the recent survey, Jacob said. She noted that 11% identified as staff, 53% identified as students and 36% said they were parents and guardians.
Jacob said 57% of parents and guardians indicated their children are “not getting the appropriate amount of sleep.” Sixty-six percent of secondary-school parents asserted that a later start time could help their secondary-school children. But 60% of elementary-school parents did not favor an earlier start time for their children.
Jacob said 55.3% of students reported between five to eight hours of sleep – well below the recommended amount. She noted that most students said later start times would improve their academic performance, sleep, mood, physical health and emotional health. Most also said it would reduce absenteeism.
The presentation by Jacob and Stephanie Romanishan, principal of Springfield Clifford N. Pritts Elementary School, also delved into sleep research. Romanishan described studies indicating adolescents’ sleep cycles follow rhythms different from those of both younger children and adults.
“School start times that we currently have don’t align with that, and it doesn’t really work for their bodies,” she said. “Waking a teenager up at 7 a.m. is comparable to us waking up at 4 a.m. as adults.”
Romanishan also talked about the importance of sleep to mood and mental health.
Jacob connected this phenomenon directly to learning by depicting the way the proper amount of sleep allows the brain to process information. The recommended amount of sleep for teens, she said, is between eight and 10 hours.
Jacob noted some possible challenges to changing school start times. Students often maintain after-school jobs, she said, and she mentioned the potential difficulty of carving out sufficient time for both classes and after-school activities. She mentioned, too, the perception that later start times might lead teens to stay up later than they currently do – but she said research indicates that this does not actually end up happening.
“Our fourth perceived challenge is the fact that transportation costs can increase,” Jacob said.
Romanishan said the American Academy of Pediatrics “supports the efforts of school districts to change the start time so that students can get more sleep.” She said other medical and educational organizations support later start times, as well.
Jacob and Romanishan also discussed recommendations for changing the current schedule.
Romanishan said the average start time for Pennsylvania schools is 7:48 a.m.
“The trend is moving to a later start time,” she said, noting that North Allegheny, Hampton, Quaker Valley, Deer Lakes, Mt. Lebanon and Pine Richland have shifted to later start times at the secondary level.
Connellsville Area High School, she said, starts at 7:05 a.m.
“We are the earliest school in Fayette County,” she said.
Jacob and Romanishan presented six options for change, with new secondary school start times ranging from 8:30 to 9:55 a.m. They lauded the benefits of such changes, but they – and other administrators – acknowledged challenges.
Richard Evans, the district’s director of athletics and transportation, described the scarcity of bus drivers as posing a challenge to schedule flexibility.
“There’s a major driver shortage all over the country,” he said, noting that the shortage also strikes close to home.
After the meeting, Jacob said the next steps depend on the school board.
“The committee knows that based on (the board members’) recommendation, we would go to the next steps,” Jacob said. “Or, if they needed additional information, the committee would pull together the additional information. It’s in the hands of the board at this point.”
