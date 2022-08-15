A Connellsville teen died in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend.
Fayette County Coroner Dr. Philip Reilly said Tyler Nicholson, 16, of Connellsville was pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m. Saturday by a deputy coroner at the scene of the vehicle collision in Saltlick Township.
State police reported that Ryan C. Leighty, 19, of Acme was traveling along Indian Creek Valley Road at a high rate of speed in a 1993 Ford Mustang when it collided into the GM Sierra driven by Brett H. Krysak, 28, of Ohiopyle. Krysak was making a left turn onto Calvary Church Road.
Police said Leighty’s vehicle came to final rest in the eastbound/westbound lane of Indian Creek Valley Road, and Kysak’s vehicle came to final rest in a grassy area off of the road.
The crash occurred at around 2:51 p.m.
Reilly said Nicholson was the passenger in the Mustang, and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. Reilly said Nicholson was not thrown from the vehicle, but noted because the car was an older model, it did not have an airbag on the passenger side.
Reilly said Nicholson sustained major blunt-force trauma injuries. Leighty was airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for suspected serious injury and was listed in stable condition, police said.
Krysak was transported to Uniontown Hospital for treatment of a minor injury.
