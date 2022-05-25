The inaugural Pride in the Park event to celebrate Pride Month will take place at Yough River Park in Connellsville, with a special guest and a number of activities.
Paula Johnston, a member of the the city’s Diversity and Inclusion Board and the chairperson the event, said Pride in the Park is the first city-sponsored event in Fayette County to celebrate June as Pride Month.
To mark the occasion, she said they have a special guest speaker: Pennsylvania’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a strong support of LGBTQ rights.
He agreed to speak at the Saturday, June 11 event before suffering a stroke on May 13, Johnston said, noting he will fulfill the commitment so long as his health allows. Fetterman was released from the hospital on Sunday following a stroke in the final days of the campaign where he secured the Democratic nomination in the primary for U.S. Senate.
Johnston said she has had experience with Fetterman in the past when she worked for a nonprofit and he was then mayor of Braddock.
“Obviously, this is something that’s very important to him. We were excited to hear him say yes,” she said.
Fetterman is expected to speak at noon on the day of the event.
According to the Library of Congress, Pride Month is held in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, which was a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.
Johnston said preparations for Pride in the Park started earlier this year. Activities run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include a drag and other entertainment from Pittsburgh Pride Pageantry, Ace Phoenix and Practice Makes Perfect Music Studio, music by DJ Low Kee and live reggae by Truth and Rites. In addition, games and arts and crafts areas will be set up, and vendors and local nonprofit agencies will be at the park.
Food and drinks will be sold by vendors like the Boys of Bohemian food truck and Coffee on Crawford.
Johnston said she’s already planning for next year’s event; however, for this year’s Pride in the Park, she said they are in need of volunteers.
Anyone interested in volunteering can do so by contact the Connellsville Diversity and Inclusion Board on their Facebook page.
