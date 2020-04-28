Those in need of WIC services in the Connellsville area will have to go to a new location next month.
As of May 1, the clinic will be located at 1064 Morrell Ave., Connellsville. The phone number, 724-628-2460, will remain the same.
Fayette County Community Action Agency, which oversees WIC offices, said staff will see regularly scheduled clients at the new location starting May 1.
WIC is a supplemental program for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or recently had a baby, and infants and children under the age of 5.
There are four clinics in Fayette County that serve about 3,000 participants monthly. Other clinics are in Uniontown, Masontown and Brownsville.
