A Connellsville woman was charged with assault for allegedly spitting on a police officer after she was arrested for public drunkenness on Monday.
Marybeth Beal, 31, was allegedly drinking alcohol at the Crossroads Addiction Clinic at 110 S. Arch St. in Connellsville and was creating a “disturbance” in the building, according to court paperwork.
Connellsville Police reported they arrested her and brought her to the city police department. While placing Beal in a holding cell, she allegedly resisted and placed her arm between the cell door and wall to stop the door from closing.
Police officer Brian Connors used a stun gun to move her arm away from the cell door, court paperwork said, and Beal allegedly spit at Connors’ face, hitting him in the back of the head.
Beal is charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness. She is in Fayette County prison with bail set at $10,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.