A Connellsville woman is behind bars after she allegedly hit a woman with a clothing iron during an argument.
Connellsville police charged Cynthia M. Weimer, 42, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment before on-call Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock on Monday morning.
The charges were filed after police dispatched to E. South Street in Connellsville around 8:30 a.m. Friday. The caller, Mary Ann Peck, told dispatchers that Weimer was threatening to harm her.
As police were headed to the home, they received an update that Peck was assaulted and had asked for an ambulance.
Police arrived to find Peck in her living room with a towel on her head. She removed the towel and officers said there was a large amount of blood in her hair.
Blood stains were also on the couch and living room floor.
Peck told police that she and Weimer were arguing, and when Peck threatened to call the police, Weimer went upstairs, grabbed a blue clothing iron. According to court paperwork, Weimer brought the iron downstairs, threatened to kill Peck and then struck her multiple times in the head with the iron.
She said Weimer then took the iron and ran from the home.
Peck was taken to Highlands Hospital for treatment. Police said she received multiple stitches and staples to close the wound to her head.
Weimer is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $15,000.
She’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. at 2 p.m. April 28.
