A Connellsville woman was charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend multiple times with a pair of scissors.
Connellsville police said Cynthia M. Weimer, 42, stabbed Steve Orbin Jr. at their East South Street home around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said Orbin had minor stab wounds all over his body, and told officers that Weimer, his live-in girlfriend, “flipped out” and stabbed him with scissors until he fled.
Police later found Weimer walking on South Prospect Street, and said when they went to arrest her, she tried to flee from officers.
Orbin was treated at the hospital, and Weimer was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault resisting arrest and disorderly conduct
She is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with her bail set at $20,000.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. at 2 p.m. Sept. 15.
