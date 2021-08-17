Charges were filed against a woman after she allegedly became combative with paramedics and police.
Lisa A. Joseph, 59, of Connellsville was charged with four counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment before on-call Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, state police responded to Ridge Boulevard in Dunbar at 5:30 p.m. Sunday for report of a woman wandering on the property.
The woman, later identified as Joseph, was trying to enter a home, and when approached by paramedics she allegedly grabbed the right hand of an EMT and smacked her right arm.
The two troopers tried to handcuff Joseph, and Joseph allegedly started scratching one of the trooper’s hands and tried to kick the other trooper.
Joseph was then transported to an area hospital. At the hospital, another trooper tried to remove the handcuffs from Joseph, she allegedly tried to kick the trooper.
She is free on $20,000 unsecured bond.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 1 before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II.
