A Connellsville woman is facing 12 counts of attempted homicide after she alleged set fire to the curtains of her own room in a duplex building at 603 and 605 E. Gibson Ave. on Jan. 19.
Police said Kelley Anderson, 23, endangered the lives of her 3-year-old daughter and the other residents of the building and an adjacent house at 607 E. Gibson Ave.
Anderson reportedly told police she purposely set the curtains in her room on fire because she believed the people in the home were going to kill her, and she thought doing so would save her and her daughter. According to court paperwork, she told police she jumped with her daughter out of a second story window to escape the fire she had started.
All residents of the buildings escaped the fire without injuries, but the duplex was considered a total loss, and the house beside it sustained moderate fire damage due to the fire.
In addition to the attempted homicide charges, Anderson faces 13 counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts each of arson and criminal mischief and one count each of causing catastrophe and endangering the welfare of children.
Anderson is being confined at Fayette County Prison with bail set at $25,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4 before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.