A Connellsville woman charged with assaulting a state police trooper filed an excessive force lawsuit against police.
Last month, Jaycin Stillwagon, 34, self-filed a complaint alleging Trooper William Segeleon used unnecessary and excessive force, claiming he came from behind her and threw her down multiple steps to the concrete below.
Stillwagon claimed she was not resisting arrest or behaving in any other threatening manner prior to the incident that occurred on Nov. 14, 2019, in Bullskin Township; however, she faces criminal charges in the case.
Police were called for an alleged disturbance, according to court paperwork, and when they arrived, Stillwagon approached them while yelling and screaming. She allegedly shoved a trooper who responded, according to the charges. That prompted Segeleon to grab her arm and pull her away, and she fell to the ground, police wrote.
The affidavit of probable cause stated that Stillwagon was evaluated by Fayette EMS on the scene and declined further treatment.
In her lawsuit, Stillwagon alleged the fall caused a concussion and other injuries that required treatment.
Stillwagon faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment in the criminal case, and has asked for $1 million in damages in the lawsuit she filed.
Her criminal case is currently awaiting trial in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas.
