The attempted homicide charges of a Connellsville woman who allegedly set her own apartment on fire in January were held for court during a preliminary hearing Thursday.
Kelley Anderson, 23, allegedly set fire to the curtains of her own room in a duplex building at 603 and 605 E. Gibson Ave. on Jan. 19 because she thought her neighbors were going to kill her, she reportedly told police. She said she jumped out a second story window with her 3-year-old daughter to escape the fire she had started, according to court paperwork.
A total of 12 people were in the building at the time and all escaped the fire safely.
Anderson’s 12 attempted homicide charges were held, along with her 19 other charges, including arson, causing catastrophe, criminal mischief, endangering welfare of children, and 13 counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Anderson was denied bail and is scheduled for a formal arraignment in Fayette County Court on March 18.
