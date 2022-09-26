A Connellsville woman was identified as the victim in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in North Union Township.
State police said Britley Brashear, 30, crashed into a traffic light pole at the intersection of Route 51 and Oliver Road shortly after 4:30 p.m. Police said she died on impact.
According to police, before the accident Brashear had been driving “at a high rate of speed” south on Route 51. Police said she tried to get around congested traffic by going into the right turning lane, and then hit the pole.
Brashear’s car burst into flames after the impact. West Leisenring Fire Department arrived at the scene minutes after the accident and extinguished the fire.
Brashear was wearing her seatbelt at the time.
