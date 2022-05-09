A Connellsville woman received the 2022 Student Excellence Award at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus during the university’s annual student awards banquet.
Adriana Gebe, who will graduate this month with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, was recognized for her undergraduate research project, “How is Perceived Sense of Control Related to Student Stress and Academic Performance?” completed under the supervision of Aris Karagiorgakis, assistant teaching professor in psychology.
“What was remarkable about this project is that Adriana used herself as motivation to better understand why some students persevere in school and why others don’t,” said Karagiorgakis. “What she found in the literature didn’t capture her experience, so she looked at sense of control as a potential interesting variable for research because that better fit with her personal experience.”
In April, Gebe was selected to present her work at the 2022 Annual Laurel Highlands Undergraduate Psychology Research Conference, hosted by the Psychology Department at Saint Francis University.
Her research was recognized by the University Libraries with third-place in the 2022 Excellence in Information Literacy Awards, and she also received third place in the Spring Learning Fair for an additional research project, “Can Virtual Reality Be Used to Successfully Treat Agoraphobia?”
The Student Excellence Award was established to encourage scholastic excellence and to recognize academic achievement by Fayette campus students. The award is administered by the Undergraduate Research Committee and sponsored by the campus advisory board.
Eligible students must have completed at least 30 credit hours at the Fayette campus within the past four academic years and have achieved a cumulative GPA of at least 3.67. Students may receive the award only once.
Submitted papers are assigned a point value, from 0.00 to 4.00, and the authors of the three highest scored papers advance to the colloquium, where they are similarly scored for the quality of their presentations. The finalist with the highest overall score is selected.
Other finalists for the award were Maggi Bubonovich and Jacob Levendosky.
Gebe was presented with a cash award of $1,000 and will have her name engraved on a permanent plaque on campus. She plans to attend graduate school and pursue a career as a clinical psychologist.
Other students recognized during the April 29 banquet include:
Campus Academic Awards
James E. Work Memorial Award in Agriculture: Maggi Bubonovich
Jerome Joseph Guzy Memorial Award: Julia Bryner, drawing; Caitlyn Snyder, painting
David Hyatt Snyder Award in Business: Abigail White
Associate in Business Administration Student of the Year Award: Kaylee Franks
Bachelor of Science in Business Student of the Year Award: Abigail Bennington
Criminal Justice Student of the Year Award: Haley Miller
Engineering Student of the Year Award: Luke Smearcheck
Engineering Technology Student of the Year Award: Joseph O’Connell
Math Student of the Year Award: Megan O’Brien, Josephine Pindro
Project and Supply Chain Management Student of the Year Award: Tanner Schwartz
Psychology Student of the Year Award: Sarah Franks
Physical Therapy Student of the Year Assistant Award: Vanessa Simon
Life Science Student of the Year Award: Brandy Sickles
Physical Science Student of the Year Award: Zach Diamond
University Awards
Eric A. and Josephine S. Walker Award: Hayley White
President Walker Award: Zachary Allamon, Lucas Beddick, Kyle Belan, Julia Bryner, Maggi Bubonovich, Chase Hazelbaker, Bryce Landman, Ian Palaisa, Tara Rankin, Nikolas Regish, Julie Seliga, Christa Stroder, Lyndsi Urani
President Sparks Award: Megan O’Brien, Josephine Pindro, Luke Smearcheck
Campus Merit Awards
Dennis Hippo Memorial Award: Maria Catalina, Joshua Simon
Drozd Family Humanitarian Assistance and Community Service Award: Daniel Spring
Port Family Public Service Award: J’Taya Pirl
Club of the Year Award: Christian Club
