A Connellsville woman has been named Impact Worker of the Year by the Fayette County Human Services Council for her volunteer efforts with the East End United Community Center (EEUCC).
Terry Burden started volunteering at the EEUCC in Uniontown in its after-school program for students in area elementary and middle schools, and is now a coordinator.
“I love the community center, and I love the kids,” Burden said Friday, adding that she felt like she was part of the village to help the children progress in their school work as well as their social skills. “Some of them have been here since the second grade, and I watched them grow.”
Originally from Uniontown, Burden became acquainted with the EEUCC around 2015, when she was invited to take part in the center’s Silver Generations program, a weekly social group designed for older adults who want to come to the center and mingle with others around their age.
“I just never left,” Burden said, adding that she has been blessed in her life and is a true believer to give as much as one receives.
Burden serves as vice president of the center’s executive board as well as fundraising committee chairwoman. She holds a variety of roles at the center, from overseeing building maintenance and upgrades to filling in as the front-desk receptionist. She plans the center’s annual Fall Gala by securing sponsorships, creating baskets for the auction and promoting the event.
In 2022, Burden helped EEUCC raise over $30,000 at the gala, which was the most profitable event ever held by the center.
Last year, EEUCC Executive Director Steve Strange nominated Burden as a nominee for the 2022 Impact Worker of the Year, and the Fayette County Human Services Council announced that she was named the recipient in November.
Burden said she was surprised when she found out she had won and also a bit surprised when she read the letter that listed all of her efforts.
“I read the letter and thought, ‘Did I do all of that?’” Burden said. “But I feel I get my recognition just from helping out and giving back, making this a village for everyone; it wasn’t necessary but much appreciated.”
Burden was previously named the State Farm Insurance Volunteer of the Year, as she worked for the company before retiring in 2013.
For more information on the East End United Community Center, visit www.eeucc.org/.
