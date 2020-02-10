A Connellsville woman is on a campaign for justice after someone brutally attacked her small dog and caused injuries forcing her to euthanize him.
“They just messed with the wrong woman, because I’m tenacious,” said Brenda Groh.
Her dog, a Yorkshire terrier named Rambo, escaped through a hole in her fence near the Connellsville Community Center at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Groh said she searched for him all night, and the next morning received a phone call from a woman who found him injured at about 10:30 a.m. less than one block from her home. Groh took Rambo to her veterinarian, Dr. William Shepherd in Uniontown, and learned he had been stomped and kicked. His teeth were pushed into his sinus cavity, his lower jaw was broken and his eye socket was crushed. After he was kept overnight, the extent of his injuries became clear and she made the difficult decision to euthanize.
“I feel somebody murdered him. It’s the same as if they murdered a child,” she said.
Groh is well acquainted with grief. Her only son was killed 21 years ago in a car accident, and her dogs became like her children.
“It’s been very, very hard getting used to him not being here. It’s not an easy thing to do,” she said.
She looked at the place Rambo sat on the couch cushion, and was reminded again that he was gone.
“He was nothing but a little ball of love and kindness,” she said.
Groh said she is struggling to wrap her head around the type of evil that would lead someone to viciously attack a tiny dog. Meanwhile, her other dog is trying to understand what happened to his friend.
“I have Rambo’s collar hanging above the mantelpiece, and when I came home he actually grabbed it and brought it to me because he was looking for him,” she said.
Groh is starting a reward fund seeking information.
“I hope they catch whoever did this, because if they did this to a little dog, they could do this to a human,” she said.
Connellsville Police Department is investigating. They did not release any information on leads Monday afternoon. Anyone who saw the dog or who has any information or surveillance footage from the area between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday is asked to call Connellsville Police at 724-628-2501 x110. Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln said the information can be given anonymously.
Lincoln said he plans to personally donate to the reward fund. So far, one person has made an anonymous $1,000 donation.
“I really would like to see the individuals held accountable for their actions, because this is a really disgusting act of violence on an [8]-pound dog that clearly wouldn’t have done anything to deserve being stomped to death,” Lincoln said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.