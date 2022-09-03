Charges have been brought to a mother and daughter who allegedly abandoned 18 cats in a Connellsville home without food or water.
Yvette Brooks, 61, of Connellsville and Morgan Leann Farmer, 38, of Connellsville were charged by Humaine Police Officer Jamie Speelman with Angels of Mercy Animal Agency with multiple counts each of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals on Friday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a landlord contacted Speelman after he discovered the cats at a Vine Street home the women lived in.
Authorities said the cats did not have anything to eat or drink and noted feces throughout the home.
The cats taken to multiple rescue facilities to be medically evaluated and treated. The complaint indicated the animals suffered from a number of ailments including upper respiratory infections, hair less or ripped nails.
Speelman said she was unable to reach Brooks, but spoke with Farmer after the cats were removed.
Farmer reportedly said she had called a shelter to pick up the cats. When Speelman called that shelter, she was told that they do not pick up animals at homes. Officials at other shelters told Speelman no one had called them to ask about taking in the cats.
Speelman called Farmer again to speak with Brooks, but Farmer said her mother was admitted into the hospital for a stroke and she had made arrangements for the cats to be picked up; however, when Speelman told her the cats were still at the Vine Street residence, Farmer again said the cats were going to be picked up.
Summons have been issued for both Brooks and Farmer. Both are set to appear before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.