A popular Fayette County event to kick off the new year with an icy plunge into the river has been canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.
It was a difficult decision to cancel the annual Connellsville Polar Bear Club jump in the Youghiogheny River on Jan. 1, but the committee couldn’t see any way around it.
“We were up in the air about it,” said Nancy Jacobyansky, one of the event’s organizers.
However, after a meeting at the beginning of December, the committee decided there was no logistical way to hold an event which normally draws over 400 people to the banks of the river, especially with COVID-19 restrictions to outdoor events.
“There was no way we could make sure everyone was wearing a mask and social distancing,” she said, adding that the committee made the decision when the state was allowing 250 people at outdoor gatherings. That number has since been reduced to 50. “We didn’t want to be considered a super-spreader event, and we would have felt terrible if someone contracted the virus because of our event.”
Jacobyansky said people have been understanding about the decision.
“It’s just a different time right now,” Jacobyansky said. “We felt it was the most responsible thing to do.”
For the past 12 years, the plunge has also been a fundraising event for the Connellsville Area Community Ministries’ food pantry, where each participant is asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate.
Jacobyansky said the pantry is normally low on supplies following the holidays and is asking for people to donate a nonperishable food item or a monetary donation to the ministries at CACM, P.O. Box 777, Connellsville, Pa., 15425.
For more information on donating, call the ministries at 724-626-1120 or visit their website at www.connmin.org
What was supposed to be the inaugural Mon River Polar Plunge on Saturday, Jan. 2 was postponed to Saturday, Feb. 13. Because it’s the first time for the event, spokeswoman Rachel Wilson said, they wanted to delay it a bit to better prepare.
The jump will take place along Second Street at the wharf boat ramp in Belle Vernon and is a fundraiser for the Mon Valley Rowing Club, which is sponsoring the plunge.
Wilson, a member of the club, said registration will begin at noon, and the jump will begin at 1 p.m. Participants will be expected to follow social distancing and other health safety guidelines.
A $20 registration fee will include an event T-shirt.
A food truck will also be available at the site.
For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page or visit their website at monvalleyrowingclub.org
The Frosty Frolic in Coal Center will also proceed this year on Feb. 6. at 1:30 p.m. at Coal Center Wharf. The annual event, which comes with a $10 cost, supports the California Area School District Foundation.
Across the state, Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s Polar Bear Plunge has moved their eight different plunges, including one in Pittsburgh, to February because of the pandemic. They’ve also presented different options for those who want to participate.
Hailey Fuzak, marketing manager for Special Olympics PA, said, depending on the location of the plunge, participants can make an appointment to jump in a river with restrictions in place, they can take part in a drive-through “plunge” where they exit their car to run through a fire-hose sprinkler and return to their car. Participants can also choose to go totally virtual, as they’re calling it, Brrrr-tual.
Those who go virtual will register and receive a Polar Pop Kit that contains a t-shirt, a sign and a water balloon.
The idea is go outside, fill the balloon with cold water, hold it over a participant’s head and pop it — posting the reaction on social media.
Fuzak said, during a normal year, those who want to donate to Special Olympics, but don’t want to take the plunge, can take the Too Chicken to Plunge option where they still receive a commemorative shirt. For the upcoming plunge, the same idea applies, but it’s now called The Hibernating Bear.
“It’s a way to keep people engaged while stuck indoors during the winter season,” Fuzak said.
Proceeds raised from the fundraiser go to help provide year-round sports training and competition for thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities.
For more information about locations, to register and to keep up to date in case restrictions on the plunges change, visit plungepa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.