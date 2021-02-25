Connellsville officials are looking for interested residents to join the city’s newly formed diversity board.
Council created the Diversity and Inclusion Board this month, with the hope that its members will focus on education and promotion in the city, ambassadorship and offer feedback to city officials.
“It’s going to give more people a voice on how we can positively move our city forward by addressing any and all diversity and inclusion issues in the city,” said Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln.
The hope is that the board will give a voice to all of the city’s residents, Lincoln said. He said board members will work toward identifying awareness days, weeks or months that should be celebrated in the community, bridge gaps between existing groups, and identify services or businesses that are essential to city residents.
Lincoln said the idea for the board came from a city resident’s suggestion. He then took the idea to city solicitor Tim Witt to fine tune.
“I wanted to add a police officer from our department to this board,” Lincoln said, adding that he’s thankful that two officers want to participate. “I feel this will help keep the positive relationship they have with our city and community.”
Lincoln also wants to get the Connellsville Ministerial Association involved, feeling the association would be able to help promote and support the board within the community in a positive way.
He added that the board will consist of five members who must be city residents. Members must be willing to come to monthly meetings starting in April.
Currently, the city has received about 10 letters of interest. Anyone who would like to be considered for the board can submit a letter of interest by email to Shelley at connellsvillesecretary@gmail.com by March 15.
“Our city council will review all the letters and appoint the members of this new board at our March council meeting,” Lincoln said. “I feel this is going to be a wonderful addition to our city government.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.