The biweekly Connellsville Farmer’s Market will return for another year with eight dates scheduled in the city.
The market will be held on North Arch Street between Apple and Peach Street and will begin this weekend and run every other Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Oct. 2.
Unlike many other events and gatherings that were canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Connellsville City Clerk Vern Ohler said they continued to have the annual farmer’s market, following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We spaced everyone out,” Ohler said, adding that the normal 10-foot section of space between vendors was extended to 20 feet. “It worked out well.”
Ohler said they’re looking to have the same 10 to 11 vendors return this year, and he expects more will join them as patronage increases.
“All the festivals were closed last year, so people want to get out and about,” Ohler said. “We’re looking for a good, solid summer.”
Items expected to be sold this year at the farmers market include farm items, honey, canned goods, wine, candles, Paparazzi Jewelry, heating pads, Christmas items, baked goods, wreaths, quilts, hair bows, home décor, crafts, face masks, towels, aprons and hard-tack candy.
The city is looking for a few more nonprofit groups to set up to sell food and drinks.
For the June 5 kickoff of the market, the Fayette Elite Shooters will be on hand selling food items and drinks.
All vendors are welcome, and any vendor interested in renting a spot for $10 can call Shelley at 724-628-2020, ext. 201 to reserve a space.
Dates for the market are June 5 and 19, July 10 and 31, Aug. 7 and 21, Sept. 11 and Oct. 10.
For any updates on the farmers market, visit the City of Connellsville Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.