The proposed Iron Horse Bridge Park in Connellsville did not receive grant funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The $2 million grant request was to begin the planning phase for the project aimed at transforming the deck of the railroad bridge in the city into an area that would attract cyclists and pedestrians from the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP).
“This is a minor setback, and certainly not the end of our collaborative effort to make the GAP, the entire area, and Fayette County a recreational destination,” said Laura Kurtz Kuhns, executive director of Fay-Penn Economic Development Council. “This project has economic value and we will continue our push to see the project succeed.”
The Iron Horse Bridge Park was a partnership between Fay-Penn, the city of Connellsville, Connellsville Township and the Fayette County commissioners. It was also received “tremendous public support,” said Kuhns.
Proposed during a public meeting earlier this year, the project would take hikers and cyclists from the GAP and into a space that could include serpentine benches, bistro tables and chairs, LED solar-powered accent lights and catenary lights, bench seating, and a trellis structure, where vines and vegetation can spread.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said while everyone involved was disappointed in the news, he’s taking it as a learning experience.
“You figure out what you can do better next time and make it happen,” he said.
Dunn said the planning grant will be available next year, but those involved in the project will talk with a USDOT representative to review the grant application. He said that will help identify the strengths and weaknesses of the proposal so that it can be improved upon.
Kuhns said it was “disappointing” to not receive funding, “However, it is not unusual for even very competitive projects not to be funded in the first round.”
“Often part of the process is to refine plans and proposals and re-apply for later funding rounds,” she said.
She said there were only three proposals funded in Pennsylvania, none of which were in this part of the state. She noted the USDOT received $15 billion in requests across the country with only $2.25 billion in available grant funds.
Dunn said the local planners haven’t determined when they’re going to apply for other funding sources.
“I want to go through debriefing processes first to find any weakness or deficiencies before either reapplying for next year’s grant or for other funding,” Dunn said.
Kuhns noted many different funding sources can be used for the Iron Horse Bridge Park, including state and federal grants and private financing or funding.
