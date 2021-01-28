With its public works department workers out sick and snow in the forecast, Connellsville officials are relying on the kindness of neighboring municipalities to lend a hand.
Citing HIPAA regulations, Mayor Greg Lincoln said he could not disclose whether workers have COVID-19, but said he expected the department to be shorthanded for the next two weeks.
Connellsville City Clerk Vern Ohler said Connellsville Township employees helped clearing snow Sunday in the city’s east end, and should snow head to the area this weekend, other nearby municipalities are ready to assist.
“I’ll get back behind the plow if needed,” said Ohler, the former head of the city’s public works department.
Early in the winter, Ohler said he reached out to neighboring municipalities to ensure all would be ready to help one another out in a jam. All agreed, he said, noting that help extends to not just snow removal, but also paving when the weather breaks.
“That’s what neighbors do,” he said, noting that it takes two employees about four hours to salt the roads in the city. Plowing takes additional manhours.
Lincoln said the city received approval to use liquid fuels funding to hire contractors for snow removal, if necessary, but doing so would require the city to be declared a state of emergency.
The mayor said the city would continue to do its best while workers are off sick, but asked for patience from residents.
He also offered thanks to nearby community leaders who’ve volunteered to help.
“It’s a wonderful feeling knowing help is a phone call away,” Lincoln said.
Anyone who has called the public works department without a response is asked to call city hall with concerns over the next two weeks at 724-628-2020, ext. 201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.