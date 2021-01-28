A Connellsville woman’s debut novel will be launched this week in the hopes that the reader takes something away from it in their journey through life.
“This is probably not a beach read,” said S.J. Cunningham about her debut novel “All This Was Mission”.
For example, the title is an homage to German poet and philosopher Rainer Maria Rilke's Duino Elegies, and part of a quote from the first Elegy, which references coming to terms with human existence.
“The reader might think about life a little more deeply,” Cunningham said. “Books can transport you to another place and time, but more than that — they can impart wisdom through storytelling. And those words can offer a sanctuary or create a wake-up call in your life.”
“All This Was Mission” follows the journey of Madeline, who has made many mistakes in her life and has paid dearly for them. She finds herself visiting a mysterious resort called Ashrama with a group of strangers, all of whom have their own problems.
The resort’s hosts appear to have an ulterior motive for their guests’ visit, and Madeline must determine what they intend for her as the resort is not what it seems. But neither is Madeline.
Cunningham said about a year ago, she was thinking about the kind of novel she would write and realized there weren’t enough novels about middle-aged women thinking about what they’ve done in life and how they lived their lives.
“It’s just something I wanted to communicate with my own journey,” Cunningham said, adding that while the book is a work of fiction, she said there’s parts of her personal history translated into the story. “It was a cathartic experience.”
“All This Was Mission” wasn’t Cunningham’s first experience in writing; she wrote several unpublished novels when her three children were young and had previously earned a Master’s degree in fiction writing from then Seton Hill College.
She took her writing skills to the corporate world as a technical writer and professional communicator.
What made those previous novels different from this one was time.
“Before, when I was younger and writing, I certainly didn’t have that much life experience,” Cunningham said. “Also, when I wrote before, I would think commercially of what people want to read, but for this one, I thought of what I want to write.”
Conningham also found it to be more of an emotional journey than previous attempts.
“The act of writing is raw and sometimes painful,” she said. “Truths are revealed and wounds reopened.”
She added that the marketing and self promotion that comes with selling the book has forced her, as a self-described introvert, to emerge from her comfort zone and grow.
“All This Was Mission” will launch on Jan. 31 and is available for pre-order now on Barnes and Noble and Amazon.
“I’m excited for people to read it,” Cunningham said. “I really want my work to leave an impression on people.”
Cunningham said her writing was influenced by classic literary authors like Jane Austin, Emily Brontë, George Eliot as well as books on philosophy and added that her father, Robert Cunningham, very much instilled a love for reading in her.
He passed away during the publishing of “All This Was Mission,” which she dedicated to him.
She is currently working on her next two novels: “The Book of Grace,” a young-adult novel, and “Chosen,” a post-apocalyptic novel. Visit www.sjcunningham.net or www.facebook.com/sjcunninghamwriter for updates.
