State police charged a Connellsville man with propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle after he allegedly threw coins at another car during a road rage incident.
Zahir Shemar Rhoden, 21, was charged Monday before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning.
On Dec. 1, 2021, police said the alleged victim, Amber Rose Hunyady, reported she was driving on Bute Road in North Union Township when a Volkswagen Jetta started following closely behind her. Both vehicles got onto southbound Route 119 where the Jetta traveled in the left lane beside Hunyady’s vehicle and kept pace, the complaint stated.
Hunyady told police that she heard several loud noises and noticed something hit her driver’s side door before the Jetta passed her.
Police said Hunyady followed the Jetta to the exit to Route 40 and made a right onto West Main Street where she matched her pace with the Jetta, rolled down her window and started yelling at Rhoden.
A collision then occurred between the two vehicles on West Main Street.
Rhoden allegedly fled as Hunyady called police and gave them the registration information for his car. Police observed chipped paint and a dented mirror on Hunyady’s vehicle.
When police talked to Rhoden later, he reportedly told them that Hunyady pulled out in front of him, and when he followed her onto Route 119, she continued to tap her brakes. When he tried to pass her, Rhoden told police she moved across the center line to stop him from doing so.
Police said he admitted to throwing a handful of change from his center console at her car.
