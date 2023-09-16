Nearly 50 middle school students at John F. Kennedy Catholic School in Washington spent more than an hour Friday afternoon reciting the U.S. Constitution as part of the “Constitution Day” celebration, which commemorates the 236th anniversary of the document’s signing on Sept. 17, 1787, to establish the federal government. After the reading, the students signed their names to a replica document and received a pocket Constitution and various other items, including handheld American flags and patriotic buttons. The Washington County Bar Association sponsored multiple events and activities across the region, including at the courthouse and at several schools.
