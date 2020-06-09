The Fayette County Prison project is continuing along with the newly hired construction management firm eager to get the project done on time and on budget.
A month ago when COVID-19 restrictions halted many projects, the project for Fayette County’s new prison was still going unaffected as the county commissioners selected a construction management firm, SiteLogIQ.
“This is right in our wheelhouse,” said Scott Palmquist, the director of business development with SiteLogIQ, adding that his team has been chasing the prison project for a long time and are excited to be at the table. “We’re excellent cost estimators and project managers, and we’re up for the challenge.”
He added that his team will work with the commissioners and the architectural firm of L.R. Kimball to make sure the taxpayers’ money is well spent while achieving the county’s goals for a new prison.
Formerly known as Reynolds Construction, SiteLogIQ has managed more than $5 billion in construction projects and has worked with L.R. Kimball on multiple occasions.
Since joining the team, SiteLogIQ has helped the county select what they hope will be the final prison layout. As a result, Kimball has now entered into the utilities layout portion of the ongoing Schematic Design Phase.
Commissioner Chairman Dave Lohr said he was looking for a construction management company with knowledgeable and qualified personnel who would provide the checks and balances to meet the county’s needs and keep the job in check.
“Ultimately, I am looking for the construction manager to keep costs down and get the job done,” Lohr said. “I hope this process continues picking up momentum.”
Commissioner Scott Dunn said SiteLogIQ’s role will evolve throughout the life of the project, with Palmquist’s team serving different purposes for each of the design, documentation, bidding and on-site management phases.
“The firm represents the county in every aspect of the project, providing much-needed expertise,” Dunn said, adding that the company is very good in the design and documentation phases of the prison project. “These are areas where final construction costs can be cut and project savings can be realized.”
Commissioner Vince Vicites said the long and thorough interview process was necessary when selecting a construction manager because the decision would have a major impact on the prison project.
“The construction manager reviews all of the architectural plans and makes sure the project is cost-effective and complies with all federal and state regulations,” Vicites said, adding that the commissioners are moving forward and working to develop a final design document later this year. “Our goal is to build the new Fayette County Prison responsibly, with the taxpayers in mind.”
Palmquist said all involved with the prison project will need to be both “very creative” and “very realistic” in bringing it to fruition.
“We’re going to combine Kimball’s talents with our skills to give the county what they’re looking for--on budget and on time,” Palmquist said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.