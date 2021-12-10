A convicted sex offender allegedly drove three hours from his Erie home to try and take a 13-year-old he’d been messaging on social media out of Connellsville Area Middle School on Wednesday.
Connellsville Police said Jason B. Meals, 32, told school officials he was there to take the teen to a doctor’s appointment, according to court paperwork.
Police said he came to the school around 12:30 p.m. and identified himself as an uncle to 13-year-old. Both the teen and her sister told school officials they did not know Meals.
When authorities checked Meals’ driver’s license, they learned he was a registered sex offender. According to the Megan’s Law website, Meals was convicted of two indecent assault incidents in 2010 that occurred in Clarion and Mercer counties. Both incidents involved minors.
According the complaint in the Fayette County case, the 13-year-old told police she had been talking to Meals on Snapchat for about a week. She said he repeatedly asked her to send nude photographs, and she sent several and a video.
The complaint indicated the girl was messaging Meals on Wednesday, and his last message read, “I’m here.” Police said the girl did not know he was coming to the school, and only realized he was there when she saw him talking to school security.
In an interview with police, Meals reportedly admitted he knew the girl was 13, and acknowledged she sent him the photos and video. He told police that he drove from Erie to Connellsville because the girl needed someone to take her a doctor’s appointment. He also reportedly said that her parents were fine with him taking her, but told police he did not talk to them.
Meals was charged with attempted kidnapping of a minor, attempted statutory sexual assault, attempted interference with custody of children, corruption of minors and criminal use of communication facility.
He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr., who denied bail noting that Meals was a flight risk, the seriousness of the charges and him being a previous offender.
Meals is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison.
