Rep. Bud Cook, R-Greene/Washington, is inviting residents of the 50th Legislative District to two upcoming events.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thursday, February 23, 2023 4:35 AM
Thursday, February 23, 2023 4:35 AM
Rep. Bud Cook, R-Greene/Washington, is inviting residents of the 50th Legislative District to two upcoming events.
A Concealed Carry Seminar will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 2 at Carmichaels and Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company at 420 W. George St., Carmichaels. Attendees will learn about the state’s gun laws and firearms safety from Jim Stoker of Firearm Owners Against Crime (FOAC). RSVPs are required online at www.RepBudCook.com or by calling 724-929-2660.
Cook will host an open house at his newly opened Waynesburg district office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to meet Cook and his staff and learn more about the services available at the office. It is located at 1640 E. High St., Waynesburg. No RSVP is required.
In early March, Cook is working to plan town hall meetings, a grant writing seminar, license-plate replacement events and more.
Visit www.RepBudCook.com for an updated list of events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.