Monongahela travel agent Sandy Davis could not take a five-minute phone call Friday without answering calls on the other line from panicked clients whose travel plans were quashed by coronavirus fears.
"You can't imagine. You can't even begin to imagine. They're calling me at my home," said Davis, owner of Davis Travel Agency. "I made it through 9/11. I can make it through this."
While some clients are nervous about plans scheduled months away, others had plans cancelled at the last minute. Popular vacation spots including Disney World, Universal Studios and Sea World in Orlando were closed on Thursday. Princess Cruise Lines trips are canceled for 60 days, Disney Cruise Lines trips were cancelled Thursday and Royal Caribbean cruises were cancelled on Friday. President Donald Trump issued a 30-day travel ban for most travel into the U.S. from Europe after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday.
"This is unprecedented what we're seeing here, with the announcements, with various companies suspending operations," said Jim Garrity, spokesperson for AAA East Central.
He said the decision to travel or cancel a trip is a personal decision. He advised keeping up to date on the latest information from vendors, the CDC and state governments, and working directly with a travel agent. For those who did not book with a travel agent, he suggested calling an airline, hotel or other vendor.
"They're ready. They're dealing with all of these questions, and they're doing different things to try to make accommodations," he said.
Debbie Rohanna of Travel Savers in Waynesburg said many vendors are making it easy for people to cancel and collect refunds. Princess Cruise Lines is offering a full refund plus 100 percent credit or 225 percent credit, she said. She hasn't had any clients who were unable to get refunds for travel plans. Both travel agents advised waiting until vendors close or until shortly before the trip before canceling plans, saying it will be easier to get a refund and good deals.
"Honestly, I'm not afraid of the coronavirus. I'm afraid of our economy collapsing," Rohanna said.
Most clients are canceling vacation plans because cruises were cancelled or destinations were closed. She said clients have asked her if she would still travel, and, at this point, she said she would, especially with a drop in costs.
Davis said her own daughter was on a flight Thursday night.
"You've got to use common sense. Don't go to hot spots," she said.
Davis said the situation is "entirely new," though it was reminiscent of the time when flights were cancelled after Sept. 11, 2001. She advised her clients to wait, because she cannot predict what closures and changes will happen in the near future.
"It really is unprecedented. Unprecedented really is the word here," Garrity said. "Not only has the travel industry not seen anything like this, but all kinds of industries have never seen anything like this. Everything is in flux."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.