At least one person was killed Saturday afternoon when a car was struck by a coal train in Monongahela.
The Washington County coroner was called to the scene of the crash that happened about 2:15 p.m. at Railroad and Fourth streets near the Noble J. Dick Aquatorium.
No details were available about the identity of the person killed or if anyone else was injured. The crash involved a Norfolk Southern train, which stopped after the crash.
The heavily damaged car remained on the tracks, resting on its driver’s side, until about 4 p.m. Its roof was sheared off, although it was not known if the damage was from the crash or by firefighters trying to get to the victim.
Monongahela City Police referred all questions about the crash to Norfolk Southern, who is leading the investigation. The company did not respond to an email sent to a spokesperson Saturday afternoon.
