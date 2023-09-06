The Fayette County coroner continues to attempt to notify the next of kin for two men who died in a vehicle accident in Wharton Township Sunday morning.
Dr. Phillip Reilly said the investigation has been complicated by the fact that all of the victims speak only Spanish. State police reported Sunday that all are foreign nationals, and an interpreter was enlisted to help conduct interviews.
The head-on collision occurred just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday on Route 40 near its intersection with Hawes Road. One driver was declared dead at the scene and a passenger in the same vehicle died while being transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
According to Reilly, five other passengers were flown to Ruby Memorial. Two people were taken to Uniontown Hospital.
He described the identifying information received thus far as “skimpy.”
Reilly said that those who were killed in the crash were male, and that he may request the public’s assistance in identifying them.
State police did not return requests for an update into the investigations by Tuesday’s deadline.
