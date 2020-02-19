CONNELLSVILLE -- City Council dug into some fundamental, nuts-and-bolts business, recommending the appointment of a new emergency management coordinator and approving a resolution to spur progress on the construction of a new Dollar General store.
Members on Tuesday approved a resolution to adopt an official sewage facilities plan in relation to a new Dollar General store slated to be constructed at 1080 S. Arch St.
“This says that everything will be in compliance for the addition of another (sewage) tap,” City Clerk Vernon E. Ohler explained before the meeting.
Council also recommended, for approval by the governor’s office, the appointment of Ryan J. Layton as emergency management coordinator for the city. Jeff Layton, chief of the New Haven Hose Company, has held the post for more than 20 years. Jeff Layton is Ryan Layton’s father.
“I appreciate all that you’ve done,” Mayor Greg Lincoln told Jeff Layton. “I feel that you’ve trained him well, and he’ll be able to step right into this...and provide the service.”
Jeff Layton said he believed his son was ready.
“He’s had a lot of on-the-job training,” he said.
During a presentation later in the meeting, Jeff Layton noted, too, that the New Haven Hose Company has been extremely busy lately.
“From Thursday of last week until today we’ve had almost 17 calls,” he said, citing “three building fires, numerous accidents and some other incidents.”
He also described a troubling trend involving gasoline spills.
“This past month we had three fuel spills from our convenience stores that sell gasoline,” Jeff Layton said, adding that people have left gasoline pumping while they’ve gone inside to shop.
“We’ve had several incidents of seven, nine, 10 gallons of gasoline (spilled),” Layton said.
“You never know what can happen, with the gasoline sitting on the ground like that,” he said.
In other business, the Rev. Matt Goldsberry told council that Calvary Assembly of God has been opening its gym on Thursday nights to teens for the past several years. He said the efforts are reaching growing numbers of children, but he noted, too, that resources are stretched.
He praised the teens who come to play basketball and to discuss what he called “life issues.”
“We hear all the bad stuff,” Goldsberry said. “But we have some fantastic kids in this city. All they need is an opportunity; all they need is to be told, ‘You are somebody, no matter what your background is, or where you live.’”
Goldsberry said people seeking information about these efforts can call the church at 724-628-8835.
Also at the meeting, council accepted the resignation of Steve Cooper from the police civil service board and appointed Michael Parlak Sr. to the position, with a term to expire in 2025. Council also appointed Jason Bandemer to the Connellsville Recreation Board with a term to expire in January 2023.
