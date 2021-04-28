About 14 months after Fayette County leaders set out to expand broadband access, 27 new hotspots are operational, many in mountainous areas that had little to no coverage before.
On Tuesday, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, commissioners and VITALink LLC, contractor for the project, came together to rural Gibbon Glade to celebrate the progress made so far with a ribbon cutting.
The event was held at one of the new hotspots at Canaan Church, 498 Canaan Church Road. Pastor Greg Moran said he and others near the church have experienced firsthand how life-changing the new hotspot is to the residents in the area, especially amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have members that tell us they come by here and they see someone in the parking lot with a student I’m sure that’s using the Wi-Fi,” Moran said. “It’s a blessing to us every Sunday morning. At 9:30 a.m. we meet here, and we’re able to broadcast from here.”
Doug Friend, co-owner of VITALink, told the story of Christal Burnsworth of Gibbon Glade, a teacher at Kingwood Elementary School in Kingwood, West Virginia, who was unable to teach virtual classes in the area until the hotspot was available at the church.
“I didn’t have reliable internet access at all, and I was told the county had put a hotspot in the Gibbon Glade area, at the church. Thanks to that, I was able to drive just a short distance to get reliable internet,” Burnsworth said.
Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, said when schools started to go remote, many children across the county had trouble learning virtually due to the issue with broadband access. She said the county leadership immediately stepped forward to fix the issue.
County officials used $5.3 million from its Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to establish a line of broadband hotspots along the Route 40 corridor.
In December, VITALink completed Phase I of the project. In February, a survey was administered by the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission’s Regional Broadband Task Force to determine where there were gaps in the county that needed better broadband capabilities. Additional hotspots are planned for locations in the most populated communities.
Commissioner Vincent Vicites said they have made plans to expand broadband in the area in the past but were unable until they received CARES Act funding, designed to help fight challenges in communities during the pandemic. Now their goal is to get as close as possible to bringing broadband to 100% of the county.
“We had the funding for the first time, and we went at it,” he said. “This board of commissioners understands how important broadband is. … We want to be at the forefront of this for rural counties and then we can compete with other counties, other states, other counties, because with what we have to offer here in Fayette County with our beautiful countryside, a lot of companies I think would come here if they had the opportunity to do their business over the internet.”
