The Fayette County Republican Committee Executive Board delayed action Thursday night to consider a replacement candidate in the 51st Legislative District to appear on the November 2022 general election ballot.
A press release said the decision was delayed until further information is received from the Pennsylvania Department of State, Pennsylvania House Republican Campaign Committee and legal counsel.
According to the Department of State, Rep. Matthew Dowling’s paperwork to have his name withdrawn from the November ballot was rejected Thursday. Since the vote for a replacement candidate was contingent on the acceptance of the paperwork, the committee members tabled any vote during Thursday’s meeting.
Instead, the committee members of the 51st District voted on a resolution that is to be sent to the Department of State, urging the department to quickly move through the process as to not further disenfranchise the voters of the 51st District and delay the committee’s ability to appoint the replacement candidate.
“Every day that goes by, the voters of Fayette County are disenfranchised, and we ask that the issue be resolved quickly so the people have a choice in the November election,” the resolution read. It was signed by 19 committee members.
Dowling announced his intention to withdraw his name from the Nov. 8 ballot in early July.
On July 7, Dowling said he traveled to Harrisburg to meet with a notary and submit the required paperwork.
“I was told at that time I could not remove my name because I was not yet officially a candidate due to the status of certification,” Dowling said. “I was made aware that the Department of State was to certify all elections on July 19 and again posted that my name be officially removed. We did not receive any indication otherwise from the Department of State at that time.”
On Wednesday, Dowling said he received the following notice from the Department of State:
“At this time, Fayette County’s Primary Election Returns have not been certified,” the notice read. “We will keep your notice on hand until Fayette County’s Primary Election Returns are certified, at which time we will reach out to you for confirmation that you still wish to withdraw.”
Dowling said he was told that all but three counties’ elections were certified. Certifications of the three remaining counties – Berks, Fayette and Lancaster – will occur once litigation is resolved, according to a statement from the Department of State.
Last week, Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn said the county’s Board of Elections was refusing to count 52 mail-in votes that were undated because officials are tired of numerous court rulings in recent years over how to handle the elections.
Counties were required to count undated mail-in ballots after the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled shortly after the May primary that they should be included in the vote tallies following a lawsuit contesting a judicial election in Lehigh County last year.
