Greene County Commissioners approved Thursday a cooperative agreement with the Waynesburg Lions Club to present the county’s weekly Farmers Market at the Lions Club Park, starting June 16.
The agreement means the county will move the Farmers Market currently held Wednesdays on High and Church streets in downtown Waynesburg to the club park.
The market will be held every Tuesday through October in conjunction with the Lions Club’s “Sounds of Summer” free musical concert series, which will also be held on Tuesdays. The market will begin each Tuesday at 5 p.m. and will conclude at 8 p.m., while the music series will begin at 6 p.m. in the park’s amphitheater.
Belding said the commissioners received positive responses regarding the move from the vendors who frequent the downtown Waynesburg Wednesday market and added that Bret Moore, county recreation director, has also spoken with various vendors from Washington County’s market to see if they wanted to participate as well.
“It makes sense to bring in to the club park, it’s a nice setting with a larger space for potentially more interested vendors,” Belding said. “We want to increase the opportunities for more local vendors and farmers to set up shop, and since the venue was available, those opportunities presented itself.”
The 2020 “Sounds of Summer” series will feature eight musical performances from local entertainers and will conclude on July 28. The performances and parking will be free of charge.
The schedule is:
n June 16: Square 13
n June 23: Part Time Cowboys
n June 30: Twan and Charelle
n July 7: Lucien Shroyer and students
n July 14: Tom Ankrom and Cole Leathers
n July 21: Chanler Bailey Steel Drums
n July 28: Greg Short and Friends
Lions Club representatives said the family-friendly series is presented as a public service by the club and local sponsors, and the concerts will follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
In another matter, commissioners proclaimed the week of June 1-5 Child Welfare Professional Appreciation Week.
The proclamation states that the recognition is significant.
“Every day in Greene County, children are at risk of child abuse and neglect or have been removed from their homes due to such abuse and neglect,” the proclamation states.
“The challenging task of investigating child abuse, providing services to families, assessing safety and providing services to ensure that children are provided with nurturance, family connections, support as they transition into adulthood, and services that allow a child to remain safely in their home or return home as expeditiously as possible falls to the child welfare professionals of Greene County.”
Commissioners said child welfare professionals work in difficult and emotional situations with children who have been victimized by physical abuse, sexual abuse, neglect and other forms of maltreatment.
According to the proclamation, child welfare professionals must develop skills in working with families who are in crisis situations, struggling with mental health challenges, suffering from drug and alcohol afflictions, poverty and other difficult issues.
Commissioners added that child welfare professionals should be commended because they must develop substantial knowledge surrounding the rights of families, the laws surrounding child welfare and the legal processes governing the system.
“Child welfare professionals selflessly undertake the endeavor to protect children, working long hours, tremendous demands, little appreciation, great criticism and with dramatic impacts to their personal life,” the proclamation states.
Belding said the work performed by these professionals should not be taken for granted.
“Children are the future, and child welfare professionals deserve to be recognized and commended for their tireless efforts in helping lift children in need through a wide array of programs and services,” he said. “What these professionals do is tremendously difficult, and this is a valid recognition.”
