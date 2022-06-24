A Brownsville Township couple is facing assault charges following an argument over money and a cellphone, police said.
Jonathan Bailey, 33, was charged with strangulation and Bobbi Larae Patterson, 30, was charged with aggravated assault. Both were also charged with simple assault and harassment in connection with the Wednesday fight.
State police said they were called to the couple’s home on Knox Avenue home around 5:45 p.m. Patterson told police they were arguing over $570 and a phone when Bailey choked her. Patterson, police said, grabbed a kitchen knife while she was being choked and started swinging it, causing two small cuts on Bailey’s arm.
Both are lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $15,000 each. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for both on June 29 before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
