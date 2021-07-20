A Republic woman is charged with stabbing her fiancé, who is accused of strangling her during an argument at her home at 11 Edna St. last week.
Redstone Township Police alleged Brittany N. Regensburger, 30, and David Richard Savage Jr., 36, of Fairchance, got into a fight and assaulted each other July 13.
Regensburger told police after she and Savage argued, she packed up and threw her clothing outside, according to court paperwork. When Savage said he was going to leave and started packing his vehicle, Regensburger said she threw some of his clothes outside as well, court paperwork said.
Savage ran after Regensburger as she went inside her home and started strangling her, police reported. She began punching him in the face and broke free, the report states. Regensburger told police she went into the kitchen and heard Savage going through her purse in another room, so she grabbed a knife and confronted him, police said.
After noticing that Savage took her car keys from her purse, Regensburger allegedly stabbed Savage in the left shoulder blade, the complaint states. Savage shouted that she stabbed him and ran outside to his vehicle, according to court documents. Regensburger said her children, ages 3, 5 and 6, were in the home at the time, police said.
Savage is charged with simple assault and strangulation. Regensburger is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and tampering with evidence. A professional bondsman posted their bail of $10,000 each on Wednesday. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9 before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
