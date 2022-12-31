As another year winds down, the Herald-Standard is taking a look back to review the biggest local news stories that happened in 2022.
Settlement reached in Munchinski lawsuit
Following a nine-year-long wrongful conviction lawsuit lodged against Fayette County and the state of Pennsylvania, David J. Munchinski posthumously was granted over $8 million and received a public apology.
Formerly of Latrobe, Munchinski was convicted of the 1977 murders of James Alford and Peter Gierke in Bear Rocks, Bullskin Township. His convictions were overturned after years of appeals, and in June 2013, homicide charges against him were dismissed with prejudice, meaning he could never be recharged in the case.
In September 2013, Munchinski filed a lawsuit in federal court against the former prosecutors in his case, Gerald Solomon and Ralph Warman; Fayette County; estate of former state police Sgt. George Fayock; Pennsylvania State Police, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He contended that several potentially exculpatory pieces of evidence were withheld from his trial attorneys.
After nearly a decade of legal wrangling, the case was settled in early 2022, but Munchinski didn’t live to see that happen. He died on Feb. 22 at the age of 69.
On behalf of Fayock, the commonwealth agreed to pay $5.75 million; Fayette County agreed to pay $3 million. The money will go to Munchinski’s estate.
The county has since paid $1.5 million toward the settlement, with three additional payments of $500,000 due to the estate in January 2023, January 2024 and January 2025.
Munchinski was also issued a public apology from the county.
Written by county Solicitor Jack Purcell, it acknowledged federal courts found Munchinski’s constitutional and civil rights were violated.
The apology went on to state that Munchinski suffered great anguish because of the wrongful conviction and wrongful 26-year incarceration, affecting not only his life, but the lives of his daughter and son.
“For this, Fayette County is profoundly sorry,” the apology stated.
Midterm mayhem: Snyder announces retirement; GOP takes control of counties
The midterm elections were a disappointment for Republicans nationally – a much-ballyhooed “red wave” never came ashore in November – but in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties, the GOP solidified their hold on a region that was once a Democratic bastion.
The grip the Republican Party now has on the area was apparent in the fact that a handful of candidates drew no Democratic opponents in this election cycle – U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler strolled to re-election without primary or general election competitors in a redrawn district. It was the same for state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, and state Reps. Josh Kail, Tim O’Neal, Jason Ortitay.
State Rep. Mike Puskaric lost his seat in the 39th Legislative District not after he was defeated by a Democrat, but after he was bested by fellow Republican Andrew Kuzma in the GOP primary in May. Kuzma went on to win the general election over Democrat Richard Self. State Rep. Natalie Mihalek had better luck than Puskaric in the 40th District, turning back a challenge from her right from Steve Renz in the May primary, and then winning easily in November against Democrat Chris Todd.
In Fayette County, state Rep. Matthew Dowling managed to hold off a challenge from Ryan Porupski in the GOP primary, but asked that his name be taken off the general election ballot after he was charged with driving under the influence in June. His replacement on the November ballot, Charity Grimm Krupa, won in November, as did state Sen. Pat Stefano and state Rep. Ryan Warner.
The region also lost a seat in the state House of Representatives after a bipartisan commission redrew district lines to reflect the stronger population growth in the eastern part of Pennsylvania and the declines in this region. This led to the 50th Legislative District being stretched from Greene County into the Mon Valley. Before the newly drawn lines were announced, state Rep. Pam Snyder, who represented the 50th District for a decade and the only remaining Democrat in the region’s House delegation, announced her retirement. Republican state Rep. Bud Cook, who had represented the 49th District since 2017, ended up winning in the new 50th District.
Fayette Co. ordered to count undated mail-in ballots
Fayette was one of three counties sued by the state Department of State over officials’ refusals to count mail-in ballots that were received on time but did not include a hand-written date on the outer envelope in the May primary election.
Fayette County had 52 ballots in question that were segregated, but the certified counts submitted for the state elections were essentially incomplete.
Because of the outstanding ballots, the state could not certify the primary election results.
In August, a judge ruled that Fayette, Berks and Lancaster counties must count those ballots.
During the September meeting of the Fayette County Commissioners, the board announced that county officials had complied with the judge’s order.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said Act 77 of 2019, the law that expanded voters’ ability to cast a ballot by mail and made other elections-related changes, was poorly written, created uncertainty and ambiguity, and is likely to lead to additional lawsuits.
Two charged in Waynesburg double homicide
Two Waynesburg residents were arrested and charged with criminal homicide in the shooting deaths of two people whose bodies were found on Valentine’s Day.
Cortland J. Rogers, 28, and Shawna M. Smith, 23, were each charged in the killing of Kevin Lamar Williford, 54, and Judy Butler Hunter, 47, at their South Morris Street apartment in Waynesburg.
Police said Rogers told them Smith killed Williford and Hunter, while Smith accused Rogers of shooting the pair, telling police he’d done it over jewelry and owed drug money.
The landlord discovered the bodies on Feb. 14 with Williford’s body at the top of a staircase and Hunter’s body on the bedroom floor. Police said both had been shot in the head and had been dead for a lengthy period due to their bodies being in advanced stages of decomposition.
Waynesburg Police Chief Tom Ankrom said that such serious crime is unusual in the quiet borough.
“I can tell you I’ve been here for approximately 18 years, and I have not had one homicide, let alone two at the same time,” Ankrom said. “I don’t recall in my lifetime of living here 44 years of there being a double homicide in the borough of Waynesburg.”
Greene County District Attorney David Russo filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Rogers and Smith, both of which are awaiting plea court in prison without bond.
Rostraver killing cloaked in secrecy
In the days after a man was fatally shot Nov. 5 in the parking lot of a Rostraver Township strip mall, Westmoreland County authorities released few details about the killing, including the victim’s name and the suspect’s identity.
More than a week after Boyke Budiarachman’s death, videos of his funeral in his homeland of Indonesia were posted on Facebook, confirming that the 49-year-old businessman living in Rostraver Township at the time was the victim of the shooting.
Authorities announced they had arrested a suspect in the “targeted” killing, but sealed the case and offered no information about what happened.
The name of the suspect, 55-year-old Keven Van Lam, was only revealed when a reporter went to the Westmoreland County Courthouse and asked to see the seal order for the case. But it’s not known what Lam has been charged with or if there are other suspects arrested in connection with Budiarachman’s killing.
Three newspapers, including the Observer-Reporter and Herald-Standard, filed a motion in Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas asking a judge to unseal the case, which was denied Dec. 14 following a hearing. The newspapers are considering their appeal options if details of the case are not made public in the near future.
At a preliminary hearing on Dec. 19, Lam’s defense attorney asked that the case be continued. A district judge agreed to the request, and no additional information was released.
