The number of presumptive positive cases for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania stands at 11, said Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine Tuesday afternoon in a press briefing from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency in Harrisburg.
Levine said eight of those cases come from Montgomery County.
She also differentiated two terms playing increasingly important roles during reporting on the virus: isolation and quarantine.
Isolation, she said, refers to the “separation of people who are sick with a contagious illness from people who aren’t sick.” Quarantine, on the other hand, refers to the separation of people exposed to such an illness.
“If someone is quarantined, they may not be sick, and they may not become sick,” she said.
Both are often voluntary, but in the case of an emergency, she said, the health department and the secretary of health have the authority to require isolation and quarantine.
Levine also noted that “community spread” refers to the movement of a contagious illness within a community when the sources are unknown. She said that such spread of COVID-19 has not yet occurred in Pennsylvania.
Levine recommended people check https://www.health.pa.gov/ for updates.
