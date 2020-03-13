There wasn’t an empty seat in the waiting room as a crowd of veterans showed up for a town hall this week at the Fayette County VA Clinic.
The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System’s Veterans Town Hall on the Move events were planned to update veterans on planned improvements at VA health facilities, new programs like the MISSION Act, specialty care and telehealth, but with veterans at high risk due to age and underlying medical conditions, it didn’t take long until the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic became a primary topic.
Donald Koenig, director of the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, told veterans that protecting them against this disease is a priority.
“The VA is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control - the CDC – and other federal and state agencies to train, monitor, prepare and respond as necessary,” said Koenig.
The VA, Koenig said, has screening measures in place at all VA sites of care. Veterans can expect to be asked whether they have a fever, cough, sore throat or shortness or breath. They will also be asked about their travel history – both in and outside of the country – recently. If they are found to have been possibly exposed, veterans will be given a mask and moved to a room where further examination can occur.
“At our Community Living Center – our skilled nursing campus at HJ Heinz in Aspinwall, we are now contracting down to a single point of entry one door everyone comes through there and receiving a live screening and very shortly we will add to that the free standing temperature probes we only have to get within two inches of your forehead to see if you currently have a fever,” said Koenig. “Those folks are not being allowed in to visit our CLC residents – they are our most vulnerable veterans. They are almost all over age 65 and they almost all have at least one of the comorbidities the CDC is very concerned about, so we are trying to create as much of a bubble of protection around them for the several months until we believe going to final resolve and move away again.”
At the VA’s University Drive (UD) location in Pittsburgh, the VA has limited the points of access because of the large staff and numbers of veterans seen on a daily basis, added Koenig. The VA is limiting appointments and encouraging patients to utilize seeing a doctor using technology to reduce the amount of people who need to be there in person.
Koenig said they also have procedures in place to handle veterans that could be sick with the illness.
“Those who screen positive as either having symptoms or recent exposure with someone with symptoms they aren’t even going to set foot in UD,” said Koenig. “We’ve got a decontamination trailer set up and we will drive them around to another part of the campus be in safe spot while we work them up evaluate them and figure out the next steps.”
Also, in order to protect patients, the VA is asking veterans with regular scheduled appointments, inform VA staff by telephone of any physical condition change or if they are feeling poorly. Don’t come in. Staff can help evaluate you from home either by video appointment or a telephone call with a doctor.
“If you are a high enough risked individual, we can get your county health department involved to bring services to you where you’re at and have you quarantined at home until we find that out.”
Also, Koenig reminded veterans that there are things they can do to protect themselves. One way is by getting a flu shot.
“Number one – get your flu shot if you haven’t. Flu shots are still available and anything that helps build up your body’s immunities and defenses, makes you little stronger, even to fight this bad bug,” said Koenig.
Other precautions suggested include handwashing often, using hand sanitizer, and seeking medical attention when you aren’t feeling well.
In addition, Koenig and other VA staff honored Vietnam War veterans in attendance by distributing pins. March 29 is Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day, when the country will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the war and honors the 9 million Americans who served. Unfortunately, a large ceremony isn’t being held due to fears over the Coronavirus.
Joining Koenig for the town hall was Jennifer Vandermolen, director of the Pittsburgh Veterans Benefits Regional Office; Ed Hajduk, director of the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies; Brandon Gregory, outreach specialist of the Morgantown Vet Center, and Eric Lundbloom, therapist at the Pittsburgh Vet Center.
According to Shelley Nulph, chief of Public Affairs, the town halls are an integral tool for the VA.
“These meetings bring together veterans and other stakeholders with VA staff so we can learn what’s goin well, what needs improvement and what other VA services are needed in the community.”
Several veterans questioned whether the VA could expand to include vision care and dental care at the Fayette County clinic. Veterans also had the opportunity to meet one-on-one with staff to resolve individual health care benefits and eligibility issues.
