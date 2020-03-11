Pennsylvania's Medicaid program, Medical Assistance (MA) and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), will cover COVID-19 testing and treatment for recipients, Gov. Tom Wolf's office has announced.
The state is also lifting some prior authorization requirements to ease access to necessary testing and treatment, according to the announcement.
There are no MA or CHIP copayments for laboratory tests for COVID-19, the announcement said. For those services that do have copayments, MA providers may not deny services if a beneficiary is unable to pay the copayment. A spokesperson for the state Department of Human Services said that, "MA general policy for all covered services, COVID-19 related services included, is that providers may not deny services if a beneficiary is unable to pay the copayment."
The MA and CHIP programs “will pay for COVID-19 testing when a health care practitioner determines it is needed, and prior authorization is not required,” according to the announcement.
“While there is no specific antiviral treatment for COVID-19, the MA and CHIP programs cover a broad range of services that help relieve symptoms,” the announcement continued.
The Department of Human Services also noted that Medicaid enrollment is year-round and if any Pennsylvanians are currently uninsured, they may go to compass.state.pa.us to see if they qualify for Medicaid.
People may visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website at https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx for evolving information regarding COVID-19.
