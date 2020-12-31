1. COVID-19 pandemic
To fully understand the extent to which COVID-19 has infiltrated our lives, consider that when Jan. 1, 2020 dawned, terms like “super-spreader event” and “contact tracing” were not part of everyday parlance, and Dr. Anthony Fauci could have walked down just about any street in America and gone unrecognized.
That an octogenarian epidemiologist is now a celebrity of sorts and we all have learned a thing or two about contagion only hint at how COVID-19 upended the world and all our lives in 2020. It’s hard to think of any other event since World War II that has had such a broad-based impact. There is probably not a corner of our planet that has not been touched by it.
Schools were shuttered in this region, as they were elsewhere. Businesses closed and workers lost jobs. Sporting events, concerts, festivals, plays, weddings, just about any event that would bring large numbers of people together were either canceled or drastically modified. As the pandemic has dragged on and on, no small amount of fatigue has set in. In recent days, some restaurant owners in this area have rebelled against mandates by Gov. Tom Wolf that they close their doors or offer only takeout service. Even after the pandemic ebbs, questions surrounding the power of government to take drastic steps in an emergency are sure to linger.
What can’t be forgotten, of course, is COVID-19’s horrific death toll: It has killed more than 300,000 Americans, with more 200 of those in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties. Across the world, it has claimed 1.7 million lives.
- Brad Hundt
2. 2020 Presidential election
As the 2020 election season began, many prognosticators forecast that Pennsylvania would be the “tipping point” state in the contest - the state that would determine who would be the resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., for the next four years, and who would have to return to private life.
The prognosticators were right.
Four days after the voting was done, Joe Biden was declared the winner of Pennsylvania and, with it, the White House. It turned out to be closer in Pennsylvania than most polls predicted, with Biden flipping a state that President Trump narrowly took in 2016. When all the votes were finally tallied, Biden won the commonwealth with 3.4 million votes, edging out the president by roughly 80,000 votes.
The southwestern corner of the state received a great deal of attention from the Trump campaign, with the president making stops at the airports in Moon Township and Westmoreland County, and a host of surrogates flooding the area. Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons, spoke to about 300 of his father’s supporters at the American Legion post on Park Avenue in North Franklin Township in September. Other Trump officials and Cabinet members also found their way to Washington County.
In the end, Trump carried Fayette County with 66% of the vote. He also carried Greene County, with 71% of the vote and Washington County with 60%. The only county Biden carried in Southwestern Pennsylvania was Allegheny County, which he won with 59% of the vote.
- Brad Hundt
3. Uniontown Hospital
In September, Uniontown Hospital formally celebrated its merger with WVU Medicine.
“This is the beginning of the new us at Uniontown Hospital,” said Steve Handy, who remained the hospital’s CEO through the end of this year.
Administration and staff from WVU Medicine and Uniontown Hospital joined outside of the hospital to unveil new signage at the Uniontown campus.
Eight months earlier, the hospital announced its intent to join the WVU Health System and entered into a management agreement with WVU Hospitals.
The seven-year physician relationship between Uniontown Hospital and UMPC ended in June 2019, and WVU Medicine took over that role soon after.
WVU Health System is West Virginia’s largest health system and its largest private employer consisting of 12 hospitals and includes the WVU Cancer Institute, the WVU Critical Care and Trauma Institute, the WVU Eye Institute, the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute and the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute.
Albert L. Wright Jr., president and CEO of WVU Health System, said they are on a mission to be a top 25 academic health system and added that their software will give any facility within the system access to a patient’s health information to increase safety, decrease costs to eliminate duplication and coordinate care plans.
In October, Handy sent an email to hospital employees to announce his resignation from his position as CEO, adding that his last day in the role will be Dec.31. He was replaced by Dr. David Hess, who also serves as president and CEO of Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale, West Virginia.
- Mark Hofmann
4. Fayette County grand jury investigates local corruption
Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower convened an investigating grand jury in February, calling 300 potential jurors to hear testimony and evidence about the existence of criminal activity within the county.
In August, the grand jury indicted 30 people, including county government and county prison officials for alleged corruption and a drug ring in a seven-month investigation known as Operation Clean Sweep.
The investigation was conducted by the Fayette County district attorney’s office, the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Uniontown City Police and Connellsville Police, with the support and assistance of other law enforcement and government organizations.
Among those charged was a former county prison deputy warden, four former corrections officers, a former assistant to the court administrator and a former law clerk.
Many of the charges are related to contraband in the Fayette County Prison and drug dealing inside and outside of the prison.
In October, an additional 40 cases were filed as a result of “Operation Clean Sweep” and also related to contraband in Fayette County Prison. Some of the charges were the result of an overdose death as well as a prison riot in April.
Among the defendants are county employees.
Bower said the investigation is far from over, and expects additional cases to be filed.
The last time an investigating grand jury was convened in Fayette County was in 2012. Then, grand jurors recommended charges on a variety of fronts, from election violations to unsolved homicides.
- Mark Hofmann
5. Judge Farley Toothman resigns from bench in Greene County
In May, Greene County Judge Farley Toothman was accused of judicial misconduct in the handling of several cases, including one in which he allegedly interfered with a retail theft investigation into his law clerk at a Waynesburg convenience store three years ago.
Less than five months later, Toothman said he was taking a “temporary” leave of absence that eventually would become permanent when he announced earlier this month he was resigning from the bench Jan. 4.
Toothman, 64, of Waynesburg, was nominated in 2009 to fill a vacant seat on the bench, and won a full 10-year term on the bench in 2011. He was elevated in 2015 to president judge, a position he stepped down from in October in the midst of the judicial misconduct case against him.
Toothman announced his “early retirement” Dec. 7 after it was clear he would not be permitted to enter a diversionary program in his case in which he could have faced suspension or even removal.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 19 with the Court of Judicial Discipline to discuss evidence and witnesses.
- Mike Jones
6. Food banks see increased need
When the pandemic hit Pennsylvania, state-ordered closures of non-essential businesses and indoor dining at restaurants put many out of work.
Faced with an unprecedented number of claims, the state’s unemployment system lagged, heightening the need for services provided by food banks and other human service organizations, locally and across the state.
Food banks across the state typically serve 2.2 million people annually, but saw 5.5 million visitors in the first three months of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Feeding America, and 1 in 20 Pennsylvanians are newly food insecure.
As of September, Fayette County Community Action Agency’s food bank hosted nearly three dozen mass food distributions, giving out more than 11,000 boxes of food.
That equated to 2.2 million pounds of food to 20,000 households struggling with food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While FCCAA’s mass distributions were the among the largest in the county, dozens of churches and individual organizations like Honeys Helping Hand in Uniontown also stepped up to help fill the needs of county residents.
- Jennifer Garofalo
7. Uniontown man saves police officer
Daylan McLee rushed into action on June 21 when a Uniontown police vehicle driven by Officer Jay Hanley crashed and caught fire at the intersection of Fayette Street and Pennsylvania Avenue when responding to a call.
The crash occurred outside of McLee’s home, and McLee first thought that the driver was dead, but when he approached the vehicle, he saw that Hanley was unconscious inside the vehicle.
McLee and Capt. Dave Rutter with the Uniontown Police Department were able to get Hanley out of the vehicle.
“I believe God took over then,” McLee said. “Next thing I know, I was ripping the door open and pulled him out, and took him farther across the street.”
Hanley suffered a serious leg injury, and he was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for treatment.
McLee was recognized with a police lifesaving award at the Uniontown City Council Meeting, along with Rutter and K-9 Officer Matt Painter, who assisted in the rescue, and the board voted to declare June 21 as “Daylan McLee Day.”
The Fayette County Commissioners established the Daylan McLee Hometown Heroism Award, which will be presented to any figure citizen who commits a lifesaving act of heroism in Fayette County.
McLee was shot at by a state trooper and arrested in 2016, spending a year in jail before his charges were dropped; he has since filed a lawsuit, claiming he was not involved in the altercation that led to his arrest.
While McLee said he was not judging Hanley by his past experiences with other police, he said hopes that his experience will teach others not to paint black men with broad strokes.
- Mark Hofmann
8. Coal Center mother facing death penalty
A Coal Center woman is facing the death penalty after her 3-month-old baby died Oct. 26 from injuries he sustained in September, when police were alerted to the alleged abuse.
Symantha Sullivan, 25, is accused of punching the infant, Isaiah Sullivan, in the back of the head Sept. 10, when he wouldn’t fall asleep. Sullivan allegedly admitted to police that she had dropped the child on its head in a bathtub a few days prior.
The baby became unresponsive Sept. 11 after additional alleged abuse and was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, where he was placed on life support. He suffered a brain injury, skull fracture, spinal damage and several other fractures.
Sullivan entered a “not guilty” plea and awaits trial in jail without bail.
- Katie Anderson
9. Cal U. settles parking garage issues
California University of Pennsylvania reached a $3.7 million agreement with Manheim Corp. of Pittsburgh and Travelers Casualty and Surety Corp. of America that calls for the contractor and bond holder to repair an unsafe parking garage.
Cal. U closed the five-level Vulcan Garage in August 2016 after a large chunk of decking fell while people were nearby on move-in day.
The garage, which was built with precast concrete instead of steel-reinforced concrete that was specified in project proposals, is expected to reopen in the spring.
- Karen Mansfield
10. Cal U. begins process of merging administrative functions
The State System of Higher Education has been beset by declining enrollment and decreasing state subsidies for years, and, in 2020, a plan was hatched that would integrate senior staff, faculty and budgets for California University of Pennsylvania in Washington County, Edinboro University and Clarion University.
The plan, which was dubbed “regionalization on steriods” by Clarion president Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, entered the developmental stage in October. It is hoped that if the merger is approved, it will boost enrollment and save money.
A similar integration plan is being explored for Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities in the northern tier of the state.
- Brad Hundt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.