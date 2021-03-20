Barb Stone, 87, and Lila Jeanie West, 88, have had their challenges since the coronavirus pandemic surged into the region.
Both are residents of LaFayette Manor Inc., a skilled nursing facility located in Uniontown. Stone said her darkest day in 2020 was when her son passed away while she was confined. West’s worst time was being confined to bed after contracting COVID-19.
“I haven’t been able to see my kids and I wasn’t able to see my son,” Stone said, “but being able to have window visits with my other children has been a great help.”
West added, “lots of prayers” and her friends helped her find strength. “I missed spending time with family and going out and socializing,” she said.
Before COVID-19, LaFayette Manor offered church services, dances on Fridays, entertainers two to three times per month, organized crafts and took patients on outings.
“Bingos were normal,” said Mary Novisel. She has been the activities director at Lafayette Manor since June 2019 after spending 12 years at the Mon Valley Care Center in Monongahela.
“Everything changed.”
On March 13, 2020, the facility went into full quarantine. The hair salon closed. Meals were delivered to rooms because the dining room had to be closed. Everything reverted to 1-on-1 time with staff sitting and talking with patients, who were limited to watching their favorite television shows, reading or face timing with relatives.
“It’s depressing looking at the same four walls,” Novisel said. “These residents could not leave their room or see their families.”
Some patients did not understand what was happening, she said. They often asked questions, especially when the staff donned full personal protection equipment.
“Gowns, goggles, face masks and face shields. Even the head coverings used in surgery,” explained Novisel.
“It is heart wrenching to see confusion on their faces, especially when we don’t know when it will end,” she added.
During the first few months of the pandemic, Novisel said she felt “so defeated” because of the restrictions and having to keep distance from the patients.
Despite their best efforts, COVID arrived in November. The facility had been disease free until then.
“It hit us like a wall,” Novisel said.
Today, however, the future appears brighter.
All residents desiring the vaccine were accommodated. There are 68 residents in the facility that can house as many as 90. Novisel, herself was vaccinated on her 55th birthday back on Jan. 6, and received her second shot on Jan. 27.
Though Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health lifted mitigation actions last month, the order did not affect nursing homes. No visitors, unless it’s an end-of-life situation, are permitted until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eases its restrictions.
However, on March 10, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, changed its guidance. According to the government, nursing home residents vaccinated against COVID-19 can get hugs again from their loved ones. All residents may enjoy more indoor visits.
According to the CDC, figures show that nearly 1.4 million nursing home residents and more than 930,000 staffers have been fully vaccinated. Nursing home cases peaked around the end of December and then declined sharply, particularly since the middle of January. Deaths among residents fell from 7,042 the week ending Dec. 20 to 1,112 the week ending March 7.
Recently, Lafayette Manor restarted hallway activities such as bingo, Price is Right, Deal or no Deal. “Things that did not require physical contact,” Novisel said. The facility also returned to in-person dining.
On a normal basis, the “big” dining room was the place for everything, says Novisel. It was used for exercise programs, music, movies and church services because the facility does not have a chapel. During the pandemic, residents tuned into church remotely on their television sets. Organizations like Redstone at Home provided pamphlets and uplifting cards. Special occasions like holidays and birthdays, even Dr. Seuss Day, are still celebrated but in a more socially-distanced fashion.
For example, at Christmas, packages delivered to LaFayette Manor were gift-wrapped by staff. Because there were limitations on what was allowed to be brought into the facility, there was no Angel Tree. Gifts purchased from Amazon and Walmart instead were purchased.
“We absolutely had a merry Christmas,” Novisel enthused, “but it was very different from normal. It’s funny when we recently hired a new staff member and showed them our old calendar, they were like ‘wow.’ We just haven’t been able to do the same things. For the most part, people understand.”
Novisel understands all too well. Her mother, 87, still lives on her own and was awaiting vaccination back in February. Her aunt died before Christmas and a friend died in March due to COVID. Plus, her uncle died in December.
“This is a very serious illness and we all have lost loved ones to this,” she said. “The good Lord keeps me going. When I walk through these doors, the residents become my family because most of my day is spent here. This is not a workplace. We work in their homes.”
And, the residents are looking forward to getting out after a long, dark winter and then some.
Olive Rossi, 90, says she can’t wait to go home and start cooking with her family. She said she maintained a “don’t give up” attitude and pushed through the pandemic trials.
Ruth Jopling, 76, of Uniontown simply just wants to go out for a walk. She said she felt “useful” when she was able to take her daily stroll.
“I missed my walks and being with people on the outside world because it was then I felt like myself,” she said. “When I was told I couldn’t walk any longer and COVID had taken this from me, my faith helped me to deal with the knowledge I can’t walk and be myself.”
Ida Zack, 76, from McClellandtown, maintained her sense of self and survived the pandemic by reading books, coloring and working on jigsaw puzzles. “Playing bingo,” she added enthusiastically. She also said that she can’t wait until restrictions are lifted because visitors will be allowed and she will be able to see her four sons. “I can’t wait to have fun again.”
Fun for West will be attending Pirates baseball games with her nephew. She said she missed spending time with family most during the pandemic, especially those baseball outings.
Activities, “just being silly” and a strong belief in God enabled Pearl Haines, 67, from Fairchance to endure. She’s anxious for family functions to resume once restrictions are lifted.
Her ultimate reason?
“I missed being able to hug them.”
