A 19-year-old man died in a vehicle crash on Route 40 W. National Pike in Menallen Township just before midnight Monday, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
According to the Fire Incidents of Fayette County Facebook page, fire companies from New Salem, Footedale, Uniontown and South Union responded.
Menallen Township Police Department would not release further information.
