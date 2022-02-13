Single lane restrictions will be in place Tuesday and Wednesday when the state Department of Transportation conducts an inspection of the Crawford Avenue Bridge in Connellsville.
The bridge carries Route 711 over the Youghiogheny River and CSX Railroad. Alternating one-way traffic control using flaggers will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. both days.
Crews intend to perform an in-depth inspection of the bridge’s substructure units.
